The homeowner got out of the house, but his dog did not survive the housefire on Gladhaven Drive.

OREGON, Ohio — Crews have quelled a fire that forced a man out of his home and left his dog dead. The fire began just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire occurred at a house on the corner of Gladhaven Drive and Whittlesey Avenue in Oregon.

There was a small fire inside of the house which crews put out quickly, according to fire officials.