TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL's First Alert Team is predicting that our area will get several inches of rain that could lead to flooding and basements in some homes.

But there are a few things you can to make sure your house doesn't get flooded.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast: First Alert Days issued Friday and Saturday for soaking rain, wintry mix

Toledo plumbing company Roto-Rooter says there are a few things that can be done to prepare. The most important is checking the floor drain in the basement.

"Basements are the biggest thing it's going to affect, more than anything. So, looking inside the drain, run some water in your laundry and see if the water comes up higher than normal," Reto-Rooter Project Manager Richard Grezchowiak said.

They also recommend homeowners to keep things off the floors to be safe ahead of potential flooding.

Grezchowiak says if you are unsure about your drains and plumbing system, a call to an expert won't hurt. Additionally, it is never too late to make sure your house is prepared for when the freezing weather comes.

As always, our First Alert Meteorologists will be the first to tell you of any changes and how much rainfall is expected in each area.

RELATED: Tips to stop the spread of germs in your home