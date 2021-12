The call came in around 1 a.m. A neighbor awoke next door to windows shattering and saw flames.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A house caught fire in the 1700 block of Parkdale Avenue early Wednesday morning in central Toledo.

Toledo fire said the call came in around 1 a.m. Aerosol cans inside the home exploded and triggered a Shotspotter alert.

No injuries were reported. The occupants had been in the process of moving out of the home.

The fire burned wires to the house, but no other homes were impacted.