TOLEDO, Ohio — You can make this year's Christmas celebration unforgettable for your family by making a furry addition with the help of Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

For a whole week, starting Monday, all dog adoptions are only $10 plus a license.

According to LC4, they have plenty of pooches who have made it on the nice list this year and are ready to go to a fur-ever home for the "howl-i-days."

You can checkout all the adoptable dogs here, or you can meet them yourself at LC4 located on 410 south Erie Street.

Their doors are open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

