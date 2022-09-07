Overnight house fire in south Toledo

The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently lives there but was not home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors reportedly saw some suspicious activity at the house shortly prior to the flames erupting, which has investigators looking into the cause.

The man has said that he doesn't need Red Cross assistance.

It is unclear what the cause of the fire was at this time.

We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.