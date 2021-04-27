Hollywood Casino Toledo hiring workers, offering sign-on bonuses

Many of the positions require no previous experience.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hollywood Casino Toledo is joining the growing list of businesses looking for workers.

Right now, the casino is hiring for a wide range of positions, including dealers, cooks and security officers. General Manager Brad Hirsch says the need comes as many are finding themselves more comfortable going out, making the casino a little more crowded.

"The business has been great so far," Hirsch said. "Customers have come back to us. We've been offering a safe and fun experience and the business has been good. As a result, we're doing a lot of hiring right now to meet the demand from customers."

The casino has around 600 employees right now, and is looking to bring in a couple dozen more. Many of the positions require no previous experience and some even offer a sign-on bonus.

Hirsch says the incentive is to hopefully recruit solid employees who will stick for quite some time.

"For some of our positions there are sign on bonuses," he said. "For example for cooks, there's a $1,000 sign-on bonus. So we're trying to be robust in our offerings to employees."

Over the past 57 weeks the combined total of jobless claims filed in Ohio was still more than the combined total from 2013-2019, coming just shy of 3 million.