Hollywood Casino Toledo to start closing at 10 p.m.

The earlier closing time comes one day before Ohio's 21-day curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. goes into effect.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Just a day before a statewide curfew takes hold, Hollywood Casino Toledo announced it will start closing its doors at 10 p.m. each night.

The casino, usually open 24 hours a day, on Wednesday confirmed it will comply with the state curfew. The curfew calls for businesses to close by 10 p.m. each night for 21 days, starting Thursday. Residents who are not working or experiencing an emergency situation are expected to be at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"This is not a business curfew," Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday morning during a visit to Cleveland. "This is a curfew. We want people home at 10 o’clock."

ABOUT THE CURFEW

WHEN DOES IT GO INTO EFFECT?

Thursday, Nov. 19 for the next 21 days.

WHAT ARE THE RESTRICTED HOURS WITHIN THE CURFEW?

10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

WHO DOES THE CURFEW IMPACT?

It's aimed at keeping Ohioans home during the restricted hours in an effort to limit contacts. Although targeted at individuals, retail locations and some businesses would be expected to close during the curfew.

Restaurants and bars must also stop serving in-person customers at 10 p.m. during the curfew period. Takeout, however, can remain open beyond 10 p.m.

We just need to slow down our contacts. If we can pull back a little bit - one day at a time - it will go far to slow the spread of this virus. We are at a dangerous, critical time. We can - and we must - battle back. pic.twitter.com/SLQFmkCerZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 18, 2020

WHO’S NOT IMPACTED BY THE CURFEW?

The curfew does NOT include the following:

People going to or from work.

Those who have an emergency.

Those who need medical care.

Grocery shopping.

Going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carryout or a drive-thru meal. Delivery is also permitted.

Yes, you can still take your dog outside or go for a walk.

WHAT'S THE PUNISHMENT FOR VIOLATORS?

Violations are considered a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail with a $750 fine.

But will it be enforced?

“We’re not asking police to go pull anybody over," Gov. DeWine said Wednesday. "If you’re in your car, no one should be bothered being in their car. The other example would be if you’re at a gas station at 10:30 at night and there’s four or five people hanging around, I would think the police would stop and say, ‘Hey, go home. Get out of here. Go home.’ We know the police have a lot to do. I believe that most Ohioans are going to follow this and will go home, be home. We know there’s going to be emergencies. People have babies, things happen. Those people should be able to do what they need to do.”

WHY WAS THE CURFEW ORDERED?

"The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another," he said in a press release. "We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control."

Gov. DeWine’s office said the decision to impose the 21-day curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.

It comes as Ohio continues experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

WHY 10 P.M.?