The closure is for repairs to the railroad crossing on Holland-Sylvania Road.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Railroad repairs will cause an upcoming closure in Holland next week.

Starting Aug. 24, Holland-Sylvania Road between Airport Highway (State Route 2) and Angola Road will be closed for five days for repairs to the Northfolk Southern Railroad crossing.

Below is a list of where drivers can expect detours:

Airport HIghway from Holland-Sylvania Road to Reynolds Road.

Reynold Road from Airport Highway to Angola Road