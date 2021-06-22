No injuries reported in Springfield Twp. office fire

The fire started sometime around noon Tuesday at 7300 Airport Hwy.

HOLLAND, Ohio — No injuries were reported after an office building caught fire in Springfield Township Tuesday afternoon.

Flames broke out around noon at 7300 Airport Hwy.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.

The fire reportedly started outside of the building before eventually making its way to the interior. At around 12:30 p.m., crews transitioned from attacking the flames on the outside to extinguishing the fire that had spread inside.

