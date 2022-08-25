Nine years clean, Holland man talks about kicking drugs

Fielding Corbin says he is rebuilding his life nine years after kicking drugs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Addiction can be very cruel. Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, there is a deep personal cost to addiction.

Fielding Corbin is a man who beat the odds. After hitting rock bottom he is close to nine years drug free.

Corbin works 50 hours a week as a cook in a restaurant. But back in 2010 his life spiraled out of control, using pills, crack and cocaine.

Corbin was addicted. But in September, 2013, he moved to Tennessee to be with his sister. She took care of him and got him back on track. He did not go to drug rehab. Corbin said he decided to quit on his own.

Corbin said he just dove into work.

“That’s all I did worked every day and didn’t want to disappoint my sister for reaching out for me so I just worked and keep myself in the right place,” he said.

By 2016, Corbin moved back to Toledo to start his life over again. To this day he avoids the old friends he used to do drugs with. Most have quit, too, or they’re dead.

His advice for others going through addiction?

“I’d say it’s not worth it best thing to do is try to help yourself look toward family that still care like my sister did for me and hopefully they can work out of it like I did," he said. "That was a crappy life I was leading I lost the woman I loved the house we had the cars jobs everything disappeared family friends they were all gone now I’m slowly Eden though it’s been nine years I’m still slowly trying to get everything back.”

While he is clean, Corbin believes drug use ruined his pancreas as he is now a Type-1 diabetic. But he is alive and happy again.