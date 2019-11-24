PERRYSBURG, Ohio — All kids expect to open presents this holiday season. But for many families, that's not always easy.

That's why the Town Center at Levis Commons is teaming up with Wood County Job and Family Services for a holiday toy drive.

The drive runs until December 15.

Organizers are asking for any new, unopened toys as well as gift cards for the older kids.

"What we're hoping to have is being able to have the families we work with come in and into our little Santa shop and be able to get gifts for their children," Wood County JFS worker Brandy Laux said. "We will wrap the gifts for them and then they can take them home with them for their kids this holiday season."

"We know, being in the field we're in, that sometimes the holiday season is hard, so we'd like to alleviate that and take that off the families to be able to provide some of that for them."

Participating businesses include Salvatore Capelli e. Estetica Spa & Beauty lounge, Shimmery Belle Boutique, Second Sole of Toledo, Blue Pacific Grill, Books-A-Million.

