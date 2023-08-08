Water advisory canceled for village of Holgate, odor not cause for concern

Repairs are being made to equipment used to treat hydrogen sulfide, which naturally occurs in drinking water and may cause odors but is safe to drink, official says.

HOLGATE, Ohio — A drinking water advisory has been canceled for the village of Holgate and an official says there is no cause for concern Tuesday afternoon.

Repairs are being made to equipment used to treat hydrogen sulfide, a village of Holgate official said. Hydrogen sulfide is naturally occurring in Holgate's drinking water and may cause odors, but is not harmful in drinking water and is safe to drink, according to the village official.

There is no cause for concern regarding the drinking water and any advisories were issued out of an abundance of caution.

Residents are able to drink and use the water while repairs are being made, the village official said.