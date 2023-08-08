Holgate residents advised not to drink village water until further notice

There is currently an issue with the water and residents should avoid drinking it, a Holgate representative told WTOL 11. Further details will be given by the mayor.

HOLGATE, Ohio — A warning has been issued to residents in the village of Holgate regarding the water supply Tuesday afternoon.

The exact nature of the issue has not been disclosed. Further information will come from the mayor, according to the representative. No details were given as to how long residents should expect to be under the water advisory.

WTOL 11 has left a message with Holgate Mayor Elva D. Wyandt but did not immediately hear back.

