Hocking Hills State Park closed due to unsafe trail conditions

Visitors are asked to not enter the park for any reason.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Hocking Hills State Park is shut down until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a release Sunday regarding the park's closure.

Visitors are asked to not enter the park for any reason.

ODNR confirmed a man did fall from an icy trail at Conkle's Hollow in Hocking Hills on Saturday. First responders rescued him but he said he did not need medical attention.

"The trail conditions were icy on Saturday and the decision to close the park was made early Sunday after consultation with first responders. It was determined that we could no longer safely provide rescue if a fall were to happen." an ODNR spokesperson told 10TV.

ODNR says the park's trail conditions are being monitored and the park will reopen once it is safe.