Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist late Sunday night.

This happened around 11 p.m. on Lagrange Street at Utica Street. Someone hit the bicyclist with a vehicle as they were riding then they fled the scene.

Police said the victim was found and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The bicyclist's condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Lagrange and Utica streets were taped off while the scene was being investigated.