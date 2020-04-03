TOLEDO, Ohio — Grab your friends for happy hour drinks at The National Museum of the Great Lakes!

Explore the museum exhibits after-hours, during their new History Happy Hour series, kicking off on Thursday March 12 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The theme of this month's happy hour is 'The Women Who Made the Great Lakes' just in time for Women's History Month!

You'll learn stories about daring rescues, dangerous shipwrecks and trailblazing women like American writer, Jane Schoolcraft and early 19th century Great Lakes captain and Toledoan, Grace Waite.

Tune in to WTOL's newscast this Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to hear more about the event from the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ Director of Education and Visitor Experience, Ellen Kennedy.

The museum is located at 1701 Front Street in Toledo.

You can grab tickets here.

