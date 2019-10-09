BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two historic murals originally painted in the 1800s have been fully restored in the Wood County Courthouse.

The murals sit inside the building's third floor atrium and the restoration took a little under a year to complete.

A placard explaining the historical significance of Fort Meigs and Bowling Green's oil industry was added as well.

Elected officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially unveil the murals to the public. There ceremony acted as the kickoff to the county's bicentennial.

"This is kind of a kickoff to our bicentennial, which is in 2020. And, we have a celebration gala dinner the end of October; October 26. And then, we will have numerous things in 2020," Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said.

The entire restoration process cost the county about $70,000.

