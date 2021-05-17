Historic Lincoln Elementary holding open house for one last trip down memory lane

Findlay City Schools will host a final open house for the over 100-year-old school building before it's put up for sale at the end of the school year.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Folks in Findlay will have one last chance to say goodbye to an important part of their community.

Findlay City Schools will host an open house Tuesday afternoon at Lincoln Elementary.

The more than 100-year-old school building will be closed and put up for sale at the end of the school year.

Students at two Findlay elementary buildings will be moved into new buildings next year after voters turned down a school levy three times.

"It's kind of like a family member, you know? It's always been here on Lincoln Street, it's something that people drive by and see and it's always been here. And very soon that won't be the case anymore. So, it is kind of a way of getting some closure and saying goodbye," said principal Mike Scoles.

The open house runs from 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitors can also donate to the new Lincoln Elementary School Memorial Scholarship.

The other elementary school being reorganized is Jacobs Primary, which will become the new home for the districts pre school program.

An open house is scheduled for Jacobs Primary on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.