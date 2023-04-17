Hotel Lorraine to be auctioned online; reserve price set at $500K

The nearly century-old Hotel Lorraine building will be auctioned online to the highest bidder with a reserve of $500,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nearly century-old building that was once a downtown Toledo gem is ready for new ownership.

The historic Hotel Lorraine opened April 15, 1925, on Jefferson Avenue at 12th Street. As it was for much of its lifetime, the hotel hosted permanent and transient patrons with its 150 rooms.

It was shuttered under a court order in October 2019. At the time of its closure, the hotel was known for cheap housing in a walkable area of town. Around 40 permanent and transient residents were abruptly forced to find new lodging.

Now, the spot has a chance for new life. Located at the "gateway to the Uptown District," the hotel sits on a .79-acre lot with a building size of 59,060 square feet.

The Hotel Lorraine will hit the online auction block with a reserve price of $500,000.

"The property was previously listed for nearly $800,000," auctioneer and SVN-Ascension Commercial Realty broker Bill Menish said in a press release Monday. "But now, it could be bought for as little as $500,000."

The auction opens May 5 and closes May 11 on SVN Auction Service's website at this link.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.