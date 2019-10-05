Dental care is important - but without insurance, it can be expensive.

That's why two local dentist offices want to make sure those who can't get regular checkups still have a chance to get the care they need.

Hires Dental Care is hosting the Stars, Stripes and Smiles event on Friday, which gives veterans free dental cleaning and fillings.

They will also pull teeth for any vets who need it.

Stars, Stripes and Smiles starts at 8 a.m. at Hires Dental Care across from Dave and Buster's at the Franklin Park Mall.

The event ends at 3 p.m. and is a first come, first serve basis.

If you are not a veteran but still need dental care assistance, Dental Excellence in Napoleon and Delta are hosting Dentistry from the Heart on Friday.

The event aims to give free dental care to northwest Ohio residents who struggle to afford it.

Registration for this event starts at 7:45 a.m.

At the Napoleon office, they will accept the first 100 patients who register by noon. This office is located next to Napoleon City Schools.

The Delta office will accept the first 50 patients who register by noon. This office is located at the corner of Airport Highway.

Dental Excellence is offering free extractions, fillings or cleanings during their Dentistry from the Heart event.