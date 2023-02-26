Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Mound Street just after 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Mound Street just after 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the girl's mother told officers that her daughter had been shot in the back while they were traveling in a vehicle.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Officers describe her condition as stable.

Columbus police describe the suspect as a male between the ages of 15-17.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.