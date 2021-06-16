Hillsdale Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 83-year-old man

The man was last seen on June 15 in Woodbridge Township driving a white 2014 Dodge pickup truck with a "Support our Troops" sticker in the back window.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

Robert James Davis was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Vansickle Dr. in Woodbridge Township.

James was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans. He is described as a white male standing at 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds.

James is reported to be driving a white 2014 Dodge pickup truck with a tonneau cover and a "Support our Troops" sticker in the back window.

If you see James, call the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517-437-7317.