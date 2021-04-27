69-year-old woman dies after crash on State Route 2 in Swanton Township

SWANTON, Ohio — A 69-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on State Route 2 in Swanton Township early Tuesday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:05 a.m., a truck driven by 51-year-old Robert Murphy was stopped westbound at a traffic light in the right lane on State Route 2 at Terminal Parkway.
An SUV, driven by 69-year-old Vickie Luchini, was traveling westbound on State Route 2 approaching Terminal Parkway.
Luchini was traveling in the right lane, and failed to maintain an assured clear distance when coming to a stop and struck the truck in the rear, the patrol said.
Luchini was taken to Toledo Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.
Troopers said Luchini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and impairment was not a factor.
Murphy received no injuries as a result of the crash and was wearing his seatbelt.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sherriff’s Office, Lucas County Life Squad, Bubba’s Towing, and VJ’s Towing.