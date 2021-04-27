69-year-old woman dies after crash on State Route 2 in Swanton Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol said an SUV driven by the woman struck a truck stopped at a light on Tuesday morning.

SWANTON, Ohio — A 69-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on State Route 2 in Swanton Township early Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:05 a.m., a truck driven by 51-year-old Robert Murphy was stopped westbound at a traffic light in the right lane on State Route 2 at Terminal Parkway.

An SUV, driven by 69-year-old Vickie Luchini, was traveling westbound on State Route 2 approaching Terminal Parkway.

Luchini was traveling in the right lane, and failed to maintain an assured clear distance when coming to a stop and struck the truck in the rear, the patrol said.

Luchini was taken to Toledo Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

Troopers said Luchini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and impairment was not a factor.

Murphy received no injuries as a result of the crash and was wearing his seatbelt.