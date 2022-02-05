x
Highway conditions improving after storm kept snow plow crews and highway patrol troopers busy

The Ohio Dept. of Transportation says crews are winding down operations and the Ohio State Highway Patrol says things are getting back to normal after a busy week.
TOLEDO, Ohio — When a major snowstorm parked itself over northwest Ohio for two straight days, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation were working overtime to make sure highways were kept clear for travelers.

In addition, highway patrol troopers were busy responding to hundreds of calls from drivers who needed assistance.

When the storm hit on Wednesday and Thursday, multiple ODOT crews were out in force clearing roads around the region.

On Friday, however, crews began the process of winding things down.

ODOT says that by Friday night, many of their garages were able to reduce crews by about half. By noon on Saturday, a couple garages had gone off shifts completely.

ODOT covers all roads except the Ohio turnpike.

The storm kept Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers busy as well.

From 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when rain turned to snow over much of the area, through 8 a.m. on Friday morning, troopers answered 643 calls for service, handling 103 crashes and assisting 398 motorists, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, with OSHP.

This includes calling wreckers, changing tires, checking on disabled vehicles, and checking on vehicles stuck in the ditch.

By Saturday afternoon, Purpura says I-75 from Perrysburg into Toledo and I-475 in Toledo back to I-75 in Perrysburg was clear.

Purpura says bright sunshine on Friday and Saturday helped road conditions but refreezing is possible after dark.

If motorists are in need of assistance they can call #677 to be connected to an OSHP dispatcher.

In addition, road condition information can be found on OHGO.com.

