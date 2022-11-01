Highland Elementary, American Red Cross hosting blood drive for kids

The Pint-Size Hero program introduces students to the components of blood, the importance of blood donation. The Red Cross is facing a crisis-level blood shortage.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The American Red Cross and Highland Elementary School are partnering to host a blood drive at the school on Feb. 4.

The Pint-Size Hero program introduces students to the components of blood and the importance of blood donation.

To register, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code HIGHLANDPINT. You can also made an appointment on the American Red Cross blood donor app.

The blood drive will be held from 4:15 to 8:30 p.m.