A man is dead after he was hit by a car as he was walking home in Tecumseh early Sunday morning, police said.

The pedestrian, Allen John (A.J.) Marry, 36, of Tecumseh was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was a math teacher and wrestling and golf coach at Tecumseh High School. He leaves behind a 3-year-old son and wife.

This happened around 5:30 a.m. on Macon Highway just east of Evans Street.

The incident remains under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.