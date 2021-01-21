High school students react to the inauguration

Government students at Perrysburg High School pointed out the tone of unity during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The presidential inauguration affected every part of our population, including our youth.

A U.S. government class at Perrysburg High School watched as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday.

High school students may not be able to vote just yet, but it doesn't mean their voice doesn't matter. Ninth grader Izabelle Mandell stressed "we're very divided" right now as a country.

"It was very settling to hear about unity and that he wants to unite us and be a president for all of us and not just his people," she said.

Meanwhile her classmate, Rachel Brasel, said that President Biden "basically said what we needed to hear."

Students also recognized the historic occasion as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president.

"It's a huge step in equality for women," Brasel said. "And as Izzy said, I think it's a good step for people to see that we as women are just the same and just as strong as men."

Government teacher Ron Degregorio says Harris' example shows everyone that gender is not the defining character to reach high leadership positions.

"I have a daughter and I want her to see that she can do whatever she wants," he said, "and I want my son to know that my daughter is just as qualified as him to do those things."

Degregorio added it's important for the students to see that the process of democracy works.

"With everything going on right now in our country, it's important that we can still go through with a peaceful transfer of power," Brasel said.

He also hopes the past four years shows the need for a good education in social studies and civics.

"I really think we've gotten away from that," he noted, "and I think this is a call back to the importance of this in education."