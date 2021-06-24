High school, college students look back on graduating during COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSEON, Ohio — Noah Becker just graduated from Wauseon High School, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things were a lot more difficult than usual.



"Just adjusting to a schedule of not being at school and just doing everything at home, it's difficult getting adjusted to that online atmosphere," said Noah.



Also, being home and alone, Noah says it was hard keeping himself going at times.



"You have to get motivated yourself really and do all the work with your own motivation so that was difficult," said Noah.



For Sarah Becker, a recent University of Toledo graduate, things were a little more difficult, at least when the pandemic first started.



"I was still in Salford, England in a study abroad program," Sarah said.



Sarah was in the middle of her spring semester when the United States announced its travel ban and she had to head back home. But it wasn't easy at all.



"All these flights were getting re-directed so I was on hold for four hours, and then I had to fly into four different airports before I even had a mask, so coming home was really scary," Sarah recounted.



Sarah said she eventually made it home. After that, the difficult part was adjusting to learning online and overseas.



"They were doing classes when I was sleeping here, so the time difference was really difficult to figure out with that, but we made it work," said Sarah.