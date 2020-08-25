Local high school cheerleaders prepare to cheer to empty stands this football season

Tickets for this year's games are limited per family, meaning cheerleaders will be performing for more empty seats than fans.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Attendance numbers for the first home game at Springfield High School will be low because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the school's cheerleaders still have high spirits.

“Everyone has a really good attitude and we're just glad to be here," said Lily Hickey, the senior cheerleading captain.

Hickey is one of many cheerleaders who are adjusting to how different this season will be. Tickets for this year's games are limited per family, meaning cheerleaders will be performing for more empty seats than fans.



“It is going to be a little empty, however they're just so excited for the opportunity. They would cheer to just me if I was the only one sitting there, they are excited to do it,” said Springfield High School cheerleading coach Megan Cant.



Tryouts for the squad are normally in the spring but coaches had to push them back until late July. Girls who made the squad only had a few weeks to prepare for their first game and with COVID-19 restrictions and practices have been a little different.

On top of that, recommendations and rules are changing daily, but right now, the season is moving forward as scheduled.

Hickey is one of many seniors on the team who had doubts about if they would get to cheer this year because of COVID-19.

“We’ve been trying our best just to like get ready for the season in case it happened, which it did, which we're lucky! And I think we're really savoring our season and just being thankful,” she said.

The squad is wearing mask for most of their practices and practicing outdoors on occasion.



“Stunting is a little hard to wear a mask with, but we try and keep them on as long as it's not a high intensity interval thing we're doing. The girls are doing a really good job wearing masks and keeping distance,” said Cant.