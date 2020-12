Police found an unresponsive 33-year-old woman in a home in Hicksville just before midnight on Friday.

The Hicksville Police Department is investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in the village.

Police Chief Mark Denning says police were called to a home in the 200 block of Meuse Argonne Ave. just before midnight on Friday where they found Amanda Salisbury of Hicksville, who was not breathing.

Salisbury was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Hicksville Police are treating the investigation as a Suspicious Death.