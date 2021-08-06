Hicksville police officers save man from burning home

When the two officers arrived at the scene, it wasn't clear if anyone was inside the home. They went inside to find the homeowner on the floor.

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Two Hicksville police officers were able to save a man from a burning home Thursday night.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Main St.

At the time of the call for the fire, it was unknown if anyone was inside. Two Hicksville PD officers arrived at the scene and made entry into the home to see if anyone was inside.

They found 63-year-old homeowner Jeffrey Pepple on the floor of the home. The officers pulled Pepple from the home and Pepple was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.

He was later taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for burns. Pepple's condition is unknown at this time.

The two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation at Community Memorial Hospital and released.

The Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments, as well as Hicksville EMS, responded to the house fire and were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.