Heroes | 2 local girls save boy from drowning

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two local girls are being hailed as heroes after saving a young boy from drowning.

The Fulton County Sheriff says Brailynn Demoulin and Sierra Lauharn were riding their bikes when they noticed a young boy struggling in a pond.

Officials say the 7-year-old boy had wandered away from his house and into a nearby neighbor's pond.

The girls went and got help, saving the boy's life.