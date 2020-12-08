Heroes | 2 local girls save boy from drowning

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two local girls are being hailed as heroes after saving a young boy from drowning.
The Fulton County Sheriff says Brailynn Demoulin and Sierra Lauharn were riding their bikes when they noticed a young boy struggling in a pond.
Officials say the 7-year-old boy had wandered away from his house and into a nearby neighbor's pond.
The girls went and got help, saving the boy's life.
The Metamora Fire Department honored the girls' heroic efforts by presenting them with a Civilian Award Certificate in recognition of their commendable contribution to the community.