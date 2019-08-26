TOLEDO, Ohio — Last Wednesday at Starr Elementary, students were ready to board the buses and go home, when Matthew's classmates noticed something was not right.

“We look over and I'm like why are the kids not lining up? And I look over and they're worried about this little guy right there” said Sarah Garand, 3rd grade teacher at Starr Elementary.



Realizing Matthew was choking, Sarah quickly jumped into action.



“Somehow the mint had lodged itself inside his throat. Instantly my mom instincts set in and I made sure I followed all the protocols to get that mint out!” Garand said.



Thankfully the situation had a positive ending. But this experience is inspiring them both to speak out about the signs and symptoms of choking.

Sarah said she knew Matthew was choking because he immediately started turning blue, and grabbed his throat, one of the many signs medical professionals want you to be aware of.

Sarah Garand, a third grade teacher at Starr Elementary, walks with Matthew Brown, a third grader, at the school Garand saved Matthew when he was choking on a candy last week.

WTOL

“If you're coughing, you're breathing (and) you have an airway. But turning red, turning blue, the classic holding at your neck (are choking signs),” said Starr Elementary school nurse Jill Duwve.



Matthew said he learned not to eat mints while he's walking around. And Matthew's mom says the entire experience has inspired her to learn the Heimlich maneuver. She said she has always been grateful for teachers but has a new appreciation for the responsible they take on every day.



“Very scary, not knowing, but I'm glad he's OK. She did an awesome job! I was speechless. I mean, you thank them a lot but not even a thank you is enough,” said Amy Kidd, Matthew’s mom.

RELATED: Navy Captain from Dundee lauded as hero after performing Heimlich on woman at Applebee's