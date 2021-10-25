Here's Ohio, Michigan's favorite Halloween candy

This might surprise you!

TOLEDO, Ohio — What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Reese's, Skittles and M&M's round out the top three most popular Halloween candies, a dominate run they've had for years.

But surprisingly, none of those are Ohio or Michigan's favorite!

HalloweenStore.com used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.

The data determined that Buckeyes favor Blow Pops, while Michiganders prefer Starburst candy.

Starburst usurps candy corn as the favorite for the Mitten State, while M&M's come in second for Ohioans.

The data consisted of sales nationwide, broken down state-by-state, on CandyStore.com from 2007-2021, as well as contributions from major candy manufacturers and distributors.

Nationwide, CandyStore.com found Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy. Here is the top 10:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

'Best' and 'worst' Halloween candies

CandyStore.com also released lists of the best and worst Halloween candies, using data from popular websites and a costumer survey.

Unsurprisingly, dishonorable mentions include circus peanuts, licorice and candy corn.

As for the best of the best, the list includes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.