LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Beautiful Blooms by Jen in downtown Sylvania is filled with fresh flowers ahead of Valentine's Day.

"All the flowers are getting here today! So we're excited to start working and have everything nice and fresh for Friday! So everything coming in, we will start arranging and sending things out. I actually have Valentin's Day stuff going out tomorrow," said Jen Linehan, owner of Beautiful Blooms by Jen.

Jen said Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are their busiest days of the year. Typically last minute orders are normal for them but ordering early helps secure their best flowers.

"All the flowers are coming in today. So if you send flowers out tomorrow, Wednesday or Thursday, they're the same flowers going out Friday. So it's nice to go ahead and get the freshest flowers," said Linehan.

If you want to make sure your money stays right here in northwest Ohio, be careful what website you order flowers from.

Any order site that links a local flower shop might not guarantee you the best flowers. Additionally, the money does not all go directly to those prepping and delivering the flowers.

"There's lots of we call them order gatherers in our industry, and they're sneaky and they make you think you're ordering local but it's actually someone just sitting at a desk, taking some of the money from that order and sending it to a local flower shop," said Linehan.

RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

RELATED: Olive Garden brings back Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine's Day