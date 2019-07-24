TOLEDO, Ohio — August 12 is the date set for the opening of the new TARTA headquarters in downtown Toledo.

The headquarters is the site of former Goodwill building on Cherry Street.

TARTA was able to move in with state and federal grants footing the bill.

The new headquarters will impact how drivers get around downtown.

Here’s how it impacts you as a driver:

The bus loop that has been on Jackson Street for years is going away in order to handle the increased heavy vehicle traffic.

The city also resurfaced Cherry Street and has now made Huron Street from Jackson to Cherry bi-directional. It was previously a one-way street going northbound.

TARTA says these changes are going to save tens of thousands of dollars every year in fuel costs.

Only a portion of the large building has been renovated so far, but when it opens next month, TARTA will move its offices here from Central Avenue.

The Central Avenue building will still house the buses overnight.

The new bus station will be climate-controlled with clean bathrooms and round-the-clock security for a better passenger experience.

The fate of the rest of the space in the new building is unknown, but TARTA representatives say they are considering options that would make the space even more convienent for passengers, and are considering options like a childcare center.