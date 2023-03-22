Should your street be fixed? Here's how the city of Toledo decides

After hearing from numerous residents about their streets, WTOL 11 wanted to know: how hard is it to get on the list of roads to be fixed in Toledo?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week, WTOL 11 introduced you to Jerry Mocek, a man living on Rugby Drive in south Toledo.

He said he's lived there for 20 years, but through recent years especially, his street has been plagued by potholes.

"It needed to be repaired four years ago when I called and requested that to be done," Mocek said.

After hearing from Mocek and others about their streets, WTOL 11 wanted to know: how hard is it to get on the list of roads to be fixed in Toledo?

Douglas Stephens, director of the department of transportation for the city, says the money for these road repairs comes from the 1/4% income tax voters approved in 2020.

"This year I believe $27 million was allocated to the entire road program," Stephens said.

Stephens said of that $27 million, $24 million was split into two categories: reconstruction and resurfacing.

Resurfacing is when workers take the top three inches or so of the road out and maybe do some repairs. Reconstruction is when the whole road is ripped up and replaced.

That means $12 million gets put into reconstruction and the other $12 million gets put into resurfacing.

That money is then further divided into the six council districts in Toledo. That means each district gets $2 million for resurfacing and $2 million for reconstruction.

The city hires a company to form a pavement condition index, which rates roads on a scale of 0 to 100. Roads rated zero are the worst and ones rated 100 are the best.

"That takes into account what types of problem the road has," Stephens said. "Is it potholes? Is it cracking, or rutting? It takes into account the severity of all that and the frequency."

Stephens said roads rated anywhere from 40 to 50 are resurfaced. Anything lower than that often needs to be reconstructed.

Then, it's decided which roads need immediate attention while considering different factors including location and the biggest factor: cost.

"In the case of Rugby (Drive), it's been looked at, it's going to cost about a million dollars to do that road," Stephens said.

Stephens said there are roads like Rugby Drive and others that are worse.

Each street needs attention, but it might not get it right away.

"It may not be next year or the year after but if your road is in bad shape and we're looking at it, we're going to try and fit these streets in the program," Stephens said. "We can't make any guarantees because there is so much need, there is an incredible amount of need in Toledo."

If you would like your street to be fixed, you can file your concerns or complaints to Engage Toledo. That number is 419-936-2020.