Henry County Sheriffs Office searching for missing 36-year-old husband and father of two

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Henry County Sheriff Office is searching for 36-year-old man who is believed to be in the Toledo area. The husband and father of two Cory Karcher was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday before leaving Holgate in Henry County to visit friends in Toledo according to his sister-in-law.

He is 6'3" tall 230lbs with blue eyes sandy blonde hair. He is said to have been last seen wearing a gray reebok shirt, jeans and gray bandana and black coat and driving a Green Dodge Nitro.

He has no known medical issues. His family has tried to reach out via phone calls but has been sent straight to voicemail. Cory Karcher’s family said it’s unlike him to not respond and they are very concerned about his safety.