Plans for Henry County civic center falling short on fundraising

The goal was to raise enough money to renovate the entire historic school building in a civic center.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A piece of Napoleon history built more than 100 years ago could be torn down.

Built in 1921, the former Napoleon High School building has been vacant since 2015.

And for the last five years, the Cultural Center of Henry County has worked to create a civic center for the county here since purchasing the entire historic property.

The goal is to use classroom spaces for activities, offer sports in the building's gyms and utilize the 70-seat theater.

Plus, a developer is already on board to transform the east wing of the school into condos.

"It will bring so much economic growth to Henry County, and it will be a place where families can make memories for years to come." said Jeffrey Tonjes, Cultural Center of Henry County president.

But to move forward, the future cultural center needs to be fully funded and cleared for occupation before the five-year agreement with the school district is up.

And as inflation keeps raising the price tag for the renovation keeps rising too. The estimate for the project now is $3.6 million and the fundraising is falling short.

Organizers hope charitable people of not only Henry County, but across northwest Ohio, are willing to chip in to save this piece of Napoleon history.

"We are working with the city of Napoleon with a brown field grant from the state of Ohio. So, that would help with the money that we'd have to set aside for demolition, and then the money from our angel donor will still go to the community."

If the cultural center does not receive an extension from the Napoleon School Board by May 25, they will have until June 14 to have all of their funding in place or else this historic building will be demolished.

To donate, chick HERE.