LUCAS, Ohio — Communities throughout Ohio were greatly impacted after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Parents with students in grades K-12 are now dealing with schools being closed for the next three weeks, with the possibility of the closure lasting for the remainder of the school year.

Employees working for businesses temporarily closed due to Gov. DeWine's mass gathering ban and stay at home order, are also working to adjust.

And everyone in between is also learning how to adapt to the new changes and coming to grips with the fact that things won't be normal for quite some time.

To help ease the burden of this transition, many individuals, businesses and organizations throughout northwest Ohio see this moment in history, as a time to help one another.

Gallery Salon and Spa donates gloves to Wood County Hospital

Not only is there a shortage of sanitizing supplies throughout the nation, but first responders everywhere are facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment.

The folks over at Gallery Salon and Spa are combating that shortage by donating 700 pairs of gloves to the Wood County Hospotal.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

Grocery stores nationwide are experiencing a shortage of cleaning supplies like sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

But local brewery, Maumee Bay Brewing Company is creating their own hand sanitizer at no charge to those in need.

Anyone in need is invited out to the restaurant in Toledo's Warehouse District to pick up a bottle for free or to refill one of their own.

McCord Road Christian Church and Sautter's Market grocery delivery

McCord Road Christian Church, in a partnership with Sautter's Market in Sylvania is offering grocery delivery for anyone who is over 60 years old.

"Well its a community service. I mean not everybody can get out and not everybody wants to get out. That just something that I think is necessary that needs to be done to help the elderly and other who cant make it out," said Jim Sautter, Co-owner of Sautter's Market

The market will shop and bag groceries for delivery on Mondays between 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday evenings between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Medications will not be able to be delivered through this service.

Orders are preferred to be sent to contact@SauttersMarket.com at anytime, however orders can also be called in at 419-885-3505 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This service is scheduled to start Monday, March 16 and will last until April 6.

Mail Pouch Saloon offering free kid meals students in need

The Mail Pouch Saloon located in Swanton is doing their part by helping students in the area who may depend on free school lunches for a meal.

The restaurant has decided to offer children free eat-in kids meals for lunch with no other purchases necessary.

Employees at the restaurant with student-age children may also bring their child to work with them to complete assignments.

In addition to helping the community, the Mail Pouch Saloon says all of their restaurants have "ramped up" existing cleaning and sanitizing procedures and are including sanitizer in front of house for customer use.

Barry Bagels

Barry Bagels is open and wants to remind customers that they can buy bulk meat and cheese and bagels by the dozen and loaves of bread in store or for carry out at all locations.

The restaurant is also offering two free kids meals when a parent purchases any regular sandwich and drink all day every day.

The offer is available online as well and will need to be adjusted at the restaurant.

Jupmode

Jupmode is also doing its part to help out the community once again by teaming up with the United Way of Greater Toledo to bring relief to those impacted by the coronavirus.

Proceeds from the company's new "United We're Strong" community shirt sale will benefit local people in need through the United Way Emergency Response Fund.

"United We're Strong" shirts run at $24 a piece. You can order yours online by clicking here.

Buckeye Broadband

Local cable and telecommunications company Buckeye Broadband said it is working with customers who are economically impacted by COVID-19.

In a message sent out to customers Wednesday, the company said they will suspend the disconnection of high-speed data effective immediately and for the next 30 days.

Buckeye Broadband is also working with local schools to identify and provide reliable internet service to students for online learning. Parents and students are encouraged to contact Buckeye and their school's administration as soon as possible to coordinate the initiative.

Employees, such as in-home technicians, are instructed to wear safety masks and gloves for protection while they work.

