Helping Hands of St. Louis looking for shoe donations, volunteers

Shoe Fest aims to give away new shoes to 1,000 kids in time for school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Helping Hands of St. Louis in east Toledo is calling for donations and volunteers for the ninth annual Shoe Fest.

The donations needed include new athletic shoes and socks, and toddler sizes 10 up to youth sizes 8 are greatly needed at this time.

The charity is also asking for new and gently used children's books, children's backpacks and school supplies, such as:

Paper

Pencils

Pens

Markers

Crayons

Glue sticks

Dry-erase markers,

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Ziploc bags

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th St., through Aug. 5.

On Aug. 5, volunteers will be asked to sort shoes and set up for the event. On Aug. 6, volunteers will be asked to help run Shoe Fest between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., which includes fitting children with new shoes and socks to get their school year off on the right foot.

Helping Hands is hoping for over 50 volunteers to help the children of Toledo. They said last year there were over 600 children participating.

“We will give as many shoes away as we get," Director Sue Shrewsbery said. "As long as we have them available. In the past we have given up to 700 pairs of shoes away. We are looking to get about a thousand this year, so it warms my heart."

During the fest there will be face-painting, balloons, games and children’s activities that will keep the kids occupied as they wait their turn.