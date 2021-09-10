Helping Hands of St. Louis holds annual winter coat fest

The organization held their annual winter coat fest on Saturday to help make sure those in need can stay warm this winter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the last 10 years, Helping Hands of St. Louis has been living up to their name by lending a helping hand to community members ahead of the cold weather.

And even though there was no need for winter coats in Saturday's unseasonably warm weather, hundreds of people lined up for coats and other pieces of winter clothing.

"A lot of people here can't afford to go to the store and buy something, buy a new coat. We partner up with Suzie's Coats who brings children's coats because we don't get a lot of those," said Sue Shrewsbury, Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis. "We have Bags of Love here giving out toys and winterwear for them."

Year after year, Shrewsbury makes sure those in her community aren't left without something to stay warm.

And over the last two years, they've had people lined up to get what they need.

"I have no idea how many came through, I just know it was a lot. So last year we gave out 400 coats so I expect it to probably be about the same this year," said Shrewsbury.

The pandemic has really shown how hard it's been for people in the community, according to Shrewsbury.

That's why this event takes a lot of hours and effort to put on.

"We collect coats all year long. They go into garbage bags by size and when the time comes we get the racks. Suzie's Coats lends us the racks and then we sort them by size, get them all ready and bring them out," said Shrewsbury.

If you missed the giveaway, the organization's clothing center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Helping Hands of St. Louis.

Helping Hands is located at 443 6th St. near Starr Ave. and Main St. in east Toledo.

According to their website, the mission of Helping Hands of St. Louis is "to provide hot nutritious meals, groceries, clothing, hot showers and other social services for all who come to our doors."