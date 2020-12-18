Takeout Christmas dinners available through Helping Hands of St. Louis on Dec. 22

Although dine-in is not an option this year, Toledoans can still pick up a free meal to go on Tuesday.

Although dine-in is not an option this year, traditional Christmas dinners served at Helping Hands of St. Louis will be available for takeout on Tues., Dec. 22.

Guests are invited to pick-up the free meals between the two buildings at 443 Sixth St., Toledo, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“Volunteers prepared 320 to-go turkey dinners with all the fixings for Thanksgiving,” Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis Sue Shrewsbery said. “We’re raising the number for Christmas because we’ve served upwards of 350 people in years past, and our guests really look forward to our holiday dinners each year for the food and also the fellowship. But the pandemic has really changed how we can do things this year. Typically, we rely on lots of volunteers to serve the meals, but there’s no room this year.”

Shrewsbery said the group still needs more donations.

“Divided to-go containers, dessert containers, and 4 to 6 oz. containers with lids are needed. And single-serve beverages like juice, or soda would be a nice treat! Donations for our daily lunches are always welcome. And peanut butter is always needed," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at Helping Hands of St. Louis between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the organization's office at 419-691-0613.

Helping Hands of St. Louis, a ministry of Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo, has been serving the poor in east Toledo for over 40 years. On average, 225 meals are prepared daily. More than 5,000 individuals receive groceries from Helping Hands Food Pantry and over 1,600 homeless food and hygiene kits are distributed annually. Over 6,000 men, women and children pick out shoes and boots, gently used clothing and small household items from the Clothing Center annually.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo also provides Crisis Navigation services to guests as needed.