A program that can help pay past-due, current, and future rent

The Toledo-Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps eligible families in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The pandemic is still holding its grip on many families in Lucas county who are struggling financially.

So local leaders created a plan to help.

The Toledo-Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program helped an average household with up to 5 thousand dollars in assistance last year.

The program will assist eligible households with up to 18 months of assistance with current, future, and past due rent as well as late fees.

Emergency rental payments will be made directly to the landlord.

If you need rental assistance, now is a good time to start applying online. There is no deadline yet for when you need to turn in your applications, however, it is first come first served.

The program did offer a workshop to help people apply for the program, but because of the surge in COVID-19 the workshop was canceled. You can still apply online and if you need one on one assistance someone will help you out.

"We have partner agencies, like social services, pathways and neighbor works Toledo, who are also available for that one-on-one appointments to help our citizens that don't have the access to a computer or not too sure how to complete an application online. We're making ourselves fully available to them on a one-on-one basis but for their safety and our teams safety as well," says Tiffanie McNair housing commissioner, Toledo.

If you already received rental assistance last year or started an application in the portal - you do not need to create a new application.