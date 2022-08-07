$9.1 Million renovation complete for Heidelberg University's Miller Hall

Originally opened in 1966, the popular residence hall had never seen a major upgrade.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIFFIN, Ohio — Miller Hall has been one of the more popular dorms on campus even though it hadn't been updated in decades. That is, until now.

Built in 1966, Miller Hall is the largest student housing facility at Heidelberg University.

And with its, at the time, unique suite style dorm rooms, it was one of the more popular residence halls for decades despite no major infrastructure upgrades.

But now Heidelberg has finished a $9.1 Million renovation, completely rebuilding and modernizing the interior of the five-floor structure.

"Created what didn't exist in the 60's, and that was community and social space. So lounge spaces on each floor, studying spaces on each floor, kitchenettes and laundry on each floor. And then a large, new entry and large community space on the ground floor." said Rod Morrison, Associate V.P. for facilities and engineering.

University leaders say the upgrades were long overdue, as higher education leaders across the country are realizing the college experience needs to go far beyond the classroom.

"Not only on the education level and the curriculum level but also the residential level," Morrison said. "Where one is engaged socially and actively not only with students in your residence hall, but with faculty and staff. Creating environments for that to happen throughout the institution is important."

Now each room features its own HVAC unit.

And every floor offers a kitchenette, laundry, study areas and community space.

Offering students modern living arraignments while also preserving the university's history.

"That was something that I was looking for when I was picking a college, was some place that respected the history that they have," HU graduate student Em Swain said. "So I think it is important that we're bringing ourselves into the future without sacrificing all of the connections and memories that a lot of older folks have here."

Miller Hall will be first occupied not this fall when the semester starts up, but actually next week, as Heidelberg is once again hosting Show Choir Camps of America on campus.