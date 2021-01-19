Heidelberg University hosting week of events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Jr. Day ON! is in its second year and has moved all programming online due to the pandemic

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University in Tiffin is not only taking the day to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the entire week.

Heidelberg University is hosting its second annual MLK Jr. Day ON! for students, faculty and staff.

The goal of the event is to not only continue spreading King's message of equity and inclusion, but to also bring everyone on campus together from various cities, states and even countries.

"To foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive campus climate here at Heidelberg University. So, in doing so with that, we decided to start the MLK Day ON! last year," said Shaun Gunnell, coordinator of multicultural student affairs at Heidelberg University.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's MLK Jr. Day ON! is being presented entirely online.

And, programming is continuing throughout the week.

Events include a history panel, a reading of Letter from Birmingham Jail, an Alumni Town Hall on History Through the Lens of Race and a week long collection of items for those in need due to COVID-19 across campus.

It's all to help instill the lessons King shared during his life to the entire Heidelberg community.