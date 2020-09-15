Heidelberg University awarded $300K grant for sexual assault prevention and education

This is the second DOJ grant Heidelberg has received in 3 years

TIFFIN, Ohio — A local university is getting a big boost to help fight sexual assault on campus.

The Department of Justice has awarded Heidelberg University a second grant of $300,000.

The school got another grant back in 2017 to support its Master of Arts in Counseling (MAC) Program.

That initial funding helped the university establish its Center for Survivor Empowerment, which provided not only counseling for those who have been sexually assaulted, but also education for both staff and students to identify a potential sexual assault.

"So, if we see something happening, we know what to do. And it may look different for everyone, but we know we can intervene in a safe way," said Ronee Rice from Heidelberg’s Center for Survivor Empowerment.

With this second round of funding, the Center for Survivor Empowerment will be hiring on a new counselor advocate.

It will also be expanding their 'Green Dot' and 'It's on Us' awareness initiatives.

Allowing them to not only work with incoming students, but now returning students as well.

"And that we have made great strides, but also that we have a plan for making it even better. So, I think when parents look at our institution, when students look at our institution they should be reassured, because this is something we prioritize," said Marjoree Shavers, Director of Heidelberg’s Master of Arts in Counseling (MAC) Program.