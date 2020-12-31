Heavy police presence outside east Toledo residence Thursday morning

TPD and SWAT teams are outside of the residence now. WTOL has a crew on the scene trying to find out what's happening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is a heavy police presence outside an east Toledo residence early Thursday morning.

TPD and SWAT teams are outside of a residence on the 400 block of Euclid at the corner of 4th and Euclid. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene is hearing police trying to get someone's attention on loudspeaker, and also heard a couple rounds of tear gas shot into the house.

It is unclear what is exactly happening as police have not confirmed anything as of yet.