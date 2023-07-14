HEAVY Beer Co. to turn downtown Toledo location into multi-purpose venue

HEAVY Beer Company announced Wednesday it was the recipient of an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit to renovate a historic building at 1301 Adams St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — HEAVY Beer Company on Wednesday announced it received an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit to renovate a historic building in downtown Toledo into a multi-purpose venue: HEAVY Village.

The company said the credit will accelerate the process of turning 1301 Adams St. into "a unique multi-purpose venue incorporating a brewery, food hall, and entertainment space."

HEAVY co-founder and CEO Andrew Newby said in a Facebook post that the company is excited to merge the old with the new when renovating the historic building.

"We're eager to honor the building's automotive heritage while creating a dynamic space for future generations to gather, connect, and create memories," Newby said. "The Uptown community has welcomed us with open arms, and we can't wait to contribute to its cultural and economic vibrancy."

The transformation of the building, constructed in 1914 as a Ford dealership, coincides with future infrastructure development in Toledo's Junction and Uptown neighborhoods.

In June, the city received the $20 million RAISE Grant for Comprehensive Infrastructure Improvements from the U.S. Department of Transportation to modernize roadways and utility infrastructure, according to Toledo's Department of Economic Development.

The Adams Street project is about more than a new location for HEAVY, Newby said.

"Joining forces with the RAISE grant project allows us to contribute to a broader revitalization movement, raising the quality of life in the area," he said. "By enhancing community experiences through HEAVY Village, we're not only transforming a historic site but actively participating in the socio-economic upliftment of our neighborhood."

According to the city of Toledo, the RAISE Grant will go toward its larger, $52.9 million Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity (CTNO) project which has a goal to improve safety, mobility, quality of life in Toledo’s neighborhoods.