HEAVY Beer Co. moves forward on new downtown Toledo venue

"HEAVY Village" is a renovated four-story complex on the Adams Street corridor. Receiving an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit helped secure the funding.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Heavy Brewing CEO Andrew Newby has been building the company's brand for the last few years. The company opened it's first brewery, HEAVY Underground, in 2021. The company's next location, HEAVY Wheelhouse, opened in Oak Openings Metropark in 2022.

Newby said it's not just about the beer, but the experiences people have.

"There's an economic impact there, there's an energy that's been brought in there," Newby said. "Brewing is a very DIY, it's a very visceral type of business, so, you get that connection. It's a really enjoyable thing."

"It was really about looking at what the potential of Uptown is, where it is, and the great people that have made Uptown what it is today, and then what's the next thing to keep that going," Newby said.

Newby said the biggest challenge of the last several years has been securing the funding to make it a reality. Last week, the company announced it received an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit, something Newby calls a critical win.

"The historic tax credit allows us to bridge some of those numbers that we needed in order to make sure that the project was viable," Newby said.

Newby expects the venue to bring thousands of more people to the corridor, which already has a thriving bar scene.

Gabriel Garcia, who works in the area, said HEAVY Village is a welcome addition.

"It'd be a nice spot to put something in to revitalize that little section of Adams Street that's already starting to boom," Garcia said.